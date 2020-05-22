GAMING  

News

Joe Biden receives backlash after saying voters who back Trump “ain’t black”

He was challenged on a number of racial issues

By Damian Jones
Joe Biden and Donald Trump Credit: Getty

Joe Biden has been criticised after he suggested that if American voters support Donald Trump “then you ain’t black”.

Speaking to Charlamagne tha Goda co-host of the radio show The Breakfast Club, the Democratic candidate made the remark after an aide tried to cut the interview short and the presenter said: “Listen, you’ve got to come see us when you come to New York, VP Biden. It’s a long way until November. We’ve got more questions.”

“You’ve got more questions?” Biden replied. “Well I tell you what, if you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black.”

“It don’t have nothing to do with Trump,” Charlamagne hit back. “It has to do with the fact – I want something for my community.”

Charlamagne also challenged Biden on a number of racial issues and consideration of a black, female running mate.

“I’m not acknowledging anybody who is being considered, but I guarantee you: There are multiple black women being considered. Multiple,” Biden said.

His comments sparked a backlash on social media and from Trump’s camp with Republican senator Tim Scott, noting the number of African Americans who voted for Trump in 2016.

He wrote: “1.3 million black Americans already voted for Trump in 2016. This morning, Joe Biden told every single one of us we ‘ain’t black’. I’d say I’m surprised, but it’s sadly par for the course for Democrats to take the black community for granted and brow beat those that don’t agree.”

One Twitter user also wrote: “Vice President Joe Biden’s latest quote is both pathetic & hurtful. Challenging millions on their blackness is condescending. The GOP was started to oppose slavery. I have the right to think and vote for myself along with all other Americans, including black Americans.”

Another added: “Joe Biden’s comments demonstrate how Democrats take Black votes for granted. It’s sad how often Democratic candidates become indignant when asked about an actual Black agenda. His response, whatever his intention, was reflective of a broader and deeper problem.”

Last month, Biden’s presidential campaign returned a donation from controversial comedian Louis CK.

CK had been a vocal supporter of Biden, and pledged $2,800 to the campaign to show his support.

But a spokesperson for the Biden campaign revealed that the donation was returned to CK, though declined to comment on any reason for the refund

