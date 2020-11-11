Joe Biden says Donald Trump’s refusal to concede defeat is an “embarrassment”

Joe Biden has said that Donald Trump‘s refusal to concede defeat in last week’s U.S. presidential election is an “embarrassment”.

The sitting president still insists that he will emerge victorious and has alleged voter fraud, despite offering little evidence to back up his claims.

While none of the state-by-state results have been certified, Biden is expected to be confirmed as the next President when the US electoral college meets on 14 December.

Advertisement “I just think it’s an embarrassment, quite frankly,” Biden said in Wilmington, Delaware when asked about Trump’s refusal to concede.

“The only thing that, how can I say this tactfully, I think it will not help the president’s legacy.

“At the end of the day, you know, it’s all going to come to fruition on January 20,” he added. It comes as Biden continues to take a number of phone calls with foreign leaders, including Prime Minister Boris Johnson, as he prepares to take on the presidency. But his transition to power is being stalled by the General Services Administration, which is tasked with providing funding and access to federal agencies for incoming presidential administrations. Advertisement The agency is being led by one of Trump’s own appointees, and has so far formally declined to recognise Biden as president-elect – which means that his transition team has yet to receive $9.9 million in federal funds. Biden will be inaugurated as U.S. president on January 20, 2021.