John Boyega has shared a video of himself playing every role in Cats, to jokingly prove that he would have been the perfect addition to the divisive movie.

In an unlikely Instagram move, the 27-year-old cut to the climax of the movie’s trailer and replaced all the characters’ faces with his own.

He said in the video: “I saw the trailer for Cats and I said to myself, ‘You know what? I could have killed that.

Advertisement

“The litter box scene was absolutely disgusting to shoot,’ the star added in the caption.

In the funny clip he dances like Victoria the White Cat (Francesca Hayward) and, sings Memory as Grizabella (Jennifer Hudson), and tries to work some magic as Mr. Mistoffelees (Laurie Davidson).

At the end of last year, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and Cats were competing to top the box offices.

Cats grossed a mere £5 million ($6.5 million) on its opening weekend, compared to The Rise of Skywalker’s £135.5 million ($175.5 million).

Advertisement

Last year, Hooper revealed that the controversial new live-action film had to be largely remade after the hugely critical reaction its first trailer received.

A three-star NME review of Cats said that “despite a last-minute redesign, Tom Hooper’s big-screen musical stops short of disaster.”

It stated: “All things considered, Cats does well to avoid a second mauling at the hands of the Internet meme mob. It might not be for everyone, but leave your cynicism at the door and you’ll find that there’s unexpected fun to be had here – despite the weirdness.”

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is still in theaters now.