John Carpenter reveals that he wants to write the scores for the new ‘Halloween’ films

Legendary horror filmmaker John Carpenter has revealed that he wants to score the music for the two new upcoming Halloween films.

Reportedly titled Halloween Kills and Halloween Ends, Carpenter told ComicBook.com that he enjoyed writing the score to last year’s Halloween film so much that he would love to write another.

“I loved it, It was a lot of fun,” Carpenter said of the experience. “And I’ll do the score, do a new score. That’s always fun…I’m on board. Let’s go.”

Last year, Carpenter spoke to NME about how he began composing the music for his films, revealing that he originally began writing the music as a “cost-cutting” measure.

“I come from student filmmaking, so we never had any money to hire a composer – we had to do it ourselves. So I was able to do it, and I did score some of my classmates’ student films and it was fun to do so I took that into the low budget filmmaking I was doing. It was necessity!”

Speaking about his style of composition, Carpenter added: “I’m improvising everything I’m doing, so it’s things that have been rattling around in my head for years being spit out via this process. That’s what’s happening.”

Earlier this year, it was revealed that Carpenter is also set to write a new comic book about iconic Batman villain, The Joker.

DC Comics announced that Carpenter will take part in their ‘Year of the Villain’ series by writing a one-shot comic about the Joker, with the comic set to be released on October 9. Illustrations will be handled by Philip Tan and Marc Deering.

Carpenter will be co-writing the comic with Anthony Burch, who last worked with Carpenter on Big Trouble In Little China: Old Man Jack, a one-off comic that tied into the director’s 1986 Kurt Russell-starring action classic.