John Mulaney thanks Seth Meyers for helping him through rehab

John Mulaney has given his first interview since his time in rehab, and thanked host Seth Meyers for helping with his intervention.

It was reported that the comedian had first entered rehab in December 2020. A source told Page Six at the time: “John’s friends and family are happy that he’s finally getting some help and focusing on his health.”

However Mulaney, who has been open about his relationship with addiction in the past, confirmed in the interview that his recent setback in fact began in September 2020.

Advertisement

Within the space of a year, the comedian returned to rehab several times, with the final time as a result of an intervention instigated by Meyers and other fellow comedians.

“I continued using drugs, you and some other friends staged an intervention, as you recall,” he explained on Meyers’ show Late Night With Seth Meyers. “I went to rehab again, this time for two months. I got out in February, I lived in sober living for another month and a half.”

Mulaney went on to say that he was aware that an intervention was happening as soon as he opened the door and saw his friends ready to greet him.

“I needed to be the smartest person in the room even at the intervention,” he quipped. “So I remember saying to all of you, ‘Before you all read your letter, I have a drug problem and I need help.’ Just to scoop you.”

He also confirmed his relationship with actor Olivia Munn, which had been the subject of much tabloid speculation, and also revealed that the pair are having a baby together.

Advertisement

Mulaney is currently touring with his new stand-up show From Scratch. His first public appearance was opening for The Strokes for their fundraising concert in support of New York mayoral candidate Maya Wiley.