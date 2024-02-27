John Waters reportedly set to make first film in 20 years and it will star Aubrey Plaza

Hairspray director John Waters is set to begin production on his first film in 20 years, according to reports.

As per World of Reel, Aubrey Plaza will take the lead in Liarmouth – an adaptation of Waters’ book of the same name that was released in 2022.

The book was described by publishers on its release as a “hilariously filthy tale of sex, crime, and family dysfunction” and was subtitled, “A Feel-Bad Romance.”

Liarmouth focuses on a compulsive liar and scammer Marsha Sprinkle who splits from her partner Daryl and steals from both her daughter and her mother.

The project was first announced in 2022 via Deadline, but appears to have been delayed due to last year’s writers’ and actors’ strikes.

Waters’ last film in the director’s chair was 2004’s A Dirty Shame, which starred Tracey Ullman, Johnny Knoxville and Selma Blair.

Waters broke through with cult films like Pink Flamingos and Polyester before films like Hairspray, Cry-Baby and Serial Mom made him a household name.

Last year, Waters named Ari Aster’s dark comedy Beau Is Afraid as the best film of 2023.

The director shared his annual list of favorite movies of the year with Vulture, placing the A24 film at the very top.

“A superlong, super-crazy, super-funny movie about one man’s mental breakdown with a cast better than Around the World in 80 Days: Joaquin Phoenix, Patti LuPone, Parker Posey, Nathan Lane, and Amy Ryan,” Waters wrote. “It’s a laugh riot from hell you’ll never forget, even if you want to.”

Also making Waters’ top 10 were Pierre Croton’s A Prince, Paul Schrader’s Master Gardener, Fallen Leaves, Do Not Expect Too Much of the End of the World, Last Summer, and the short film Strange Way of Life.

The director also included Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, which Waters argued “deserves the Oscar for being a big-budget, star-studded, intelligent action movie about talking.”