Jon Voight proclaims Donald Trump the “greatest president since Abraham Lincoln”

The actor urged Americans to "stand with our president" in a new video message.

Addressing the American people, actor Jon Voight has proclaimed Donald Trump the “greatest president since Abraham Lincoln.”

Voight, who has appeared in movies such as Varsity Blues, National Treasure, Pearl Harbor, Transformers and more, posted a pair of videos to Twitter last night (May 24) in which he urged Americans to “stand with our president.”

The star, who is the father of actress Angelina Jolie and has won Oscars for his roles in Coming Home and Midnight Cowboy, addressed his remarks to “the people of the Republican Party,” saying that Trump “has made his every move correct” and that “our country is stronger, safer and with more jobs” with him at the helm.

“This job is not easy, for he’s battling the left and their absurd words of destruction,” the actor said. “Our nation has been built on the solid ground from our forefathers, and there is a moral code of duty that has been passed on from President Lincoln.”

Watch both videos below:

This is not the first time Voight has linked President Trump to Lincoln, America’s 16th president, who issued the Emancipation Proclamation and ended the Civil War. In 2017, he spoke at an inauguration rally on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, claiming that “God answered all our prayers” by granting Trump the White House.

He said: “And President Lincoln, who sits here with us, I’m sure is smiling knowing America will be saved by an honest and good man who will work for all the people, no matter their creed or color.”

A long-time supporter of Trump, Voight, in March, was appointed a trustee of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, serving through 2024, by the president.

