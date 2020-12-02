Jorja Smith teams up with Enny for new ‘Peng Black Girls’ remix

Jorja Smith has teamed up with Enny for a remix of the rising South East London rapper’s recent single ‘Peng Black Girls’.

Enny who is signed to Smith’s label FAMM, released her third single, featuring Amia Brave last month. You can listen to the new remix below.

“Everything about the remix coming together honestly feels like a divine hand,” Enny said. “It was created in a slight state of panic during the first lockdown by Paya & Srigala but we all knew it was something special when we heard it.

“Then to have Jorja drop a cold verse and bring a whole new vibe to it. Madness! The remix song and vid all just reiterate again the culture of being ‘Black and British’ and living in it.”

The remix comes just weeks after Smith released her collaboration with Popcaan, Come Over’.

‘Come Over’ was Smith’s fifth single of 2020. It also marked the first time that she and Popcaan had worked on a song together.

She has already released two solo singles this year, ‘By Any Means’ and a version of St. Germain’s ‘Rose Rouge’.

Smith also featured on Maverick Sabre’s ‘Slow Down’ remix in April, and on Glen Ballard and Randy Kerber’s ‘Kiss Me In The Morning’. The latter was as part of the soundtrack for the Netflix series The Eddy.

Smith released her debut album ‘Lost & Found’ in 2018. In a three-star review, NME wrote the R&B singer “just about justifies the hype on [her] sleek debut album”.