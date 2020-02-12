Jussie Smollett facing six new charges over attack allegations

Jussie Smollett has been indicted on six new charges relating to his claims that he was allegedly attacked in January 2019.

The actor claimed he was the victim of a hate crime in Chicago but was later accused of staging a racist and homophobic attack and was arrested for filing a false police report, something he’s always denied. Smollett pleaded not guilty and the charges were later dropped.

The City of Chicago then sued Smollett in an attempt to regain the costs spent on the case; Smollett subsequently countersued, with his lawyer saying the actor suffered “humiliation and extreme distress” following the incident and deemed Chicago city’s actions against him as “malicious.”

Now, a Cook County grand jury has indicted Smollett on six new charges after Dan Webb – the special prosecutor assigned last August to investigate how the case was handled – said he was going to further prosecute Smollett.

Webb said that Smollett was charged with “making four separate false reports to Chicago Police Department officers related to his false claims that he was the victim of a hate crime, knowing that he was not the victim of a crime.”

Webb said that his team had “sufficient factual evidence” to argue that prosecutors were wrong to drop the case last year and that the “evidence against Mr. Smollett was strong.”