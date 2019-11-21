The case continues...

Empire actor Jussie Smollett is suing the city of Chicago following their actions against him earlier this year.

Late last year, the actor was accused of staging a racist and homophobic attack, something he’s always denied.

Eventually, all charges against him were dropped in March. At the time, Smollett’s lawyer said his record “had been wiped clean” saying he was “a victim who was vilified and made to appear as a perpetrator.”

However, the City of Chicago later confirmed plans to sue Smollett to recover the $130,000 costs of investigating the incident. Police and the city’s mayor stood by their case and accused the courts of letting the actor off “Scott free” after it emerged Smollett paid $10,000 in bail and carried out community service.

Now, papers filed by Smollett’s lawyers claim the City of Chicago caused the actor “humiliation and extreme distress” following the incident and deemed Chicago city’s actions against him as “malicious.”

The accusations go on to claim the police and others caused “substantial economic damages as well as reputational harm, humiliation, mental anguish and extreme emotional distress.”

A spokesperson for the City of Chicago’s law department told Reuters news that the city “stands by its original complaint” and that “we fully expect to be successful in defeating these counterclaims.”

Meanwhile, Smollett also faces legal action from the two brothers who say they continue to be accused of carrying out a racist and homophobic attack on the actor.

Olabinjo Osundairo and Abimbola Osundairo, who worked as extras on Empire and sometimes went to the gym with the actor, were initially arrested over the incident but were later released by police without charge before Smollett was charged with filing a false police report.

Following the accusations, Smollett was dropped from the sixth season of Empire with a statement confirming that he would not return in the role of Jamal.

“By mutual agreement, the study has negotiated an extension to Jussie Smollett’s option for season six, but at this time there are no plans for the character of Jamal to return to Empire,” a statement from Fox confirmed.