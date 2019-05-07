Justin Bieber confirms that Ed Sheeran collaboration is coming this week

The star's last album was released in 2015

Justin Bieber has confirmed that his upcoming collaboration with Ed Sheeran will finally arrive this week after widespread speculation.

Posting on his Instagram story, Bieber shared a brief clip of the song playing from his computer after confirming its imminent arrival.

“Check my Instagram story. It’s happening. # friday,” wrote the Canadian singer on Twitter.

Commenting on the Instagram post, Sheeran added: “FriYAY.”

The latest snippet comes after the Canadian pop star took to his social media channels last week to signal his return.

Bieber posted images of himself and ‘Shape Of You’ singer Sheeran standing in front of a green screen backdrop. He captioned the snaps simply with the number ’10’, which could point towards a single release 10 days from now (May 10).

Scooter Braun, Bieber’s manager, also shared an edit of the photos. You can see both posts below.

The singer released his last album, ‘Purpose’, back in 2015. In January, Scooter Braun teased that its follow-up – and the pop star’s fifth album – would arrive in 2019.

Despite announcing he was taking a break to “repair some deep rooted issues” last month, Bieber surprised fans recently by taking to the stage with Ariana Grande at Coachella 2019.

The 25-year-old later hit out at a US news reporter’s criticism of the cameo. “We can find something negative to say about anything or anyone,” said Bieber. “When are we gonna be the kind of people that find joy in adding value to one another and not tearing each other apart.”

Meanwhile, Ed Sheeran – who released his last album ‘÷’ in 2017 – has also been in the studio with Tokyo band One OK Rock. The band described their time recording with the star as “amazing”.

Sheeran’s 2019 world tour is set to hit Europe next month, eventually ending in August with six outdoor UK dates: two in Leeds’ Roundhay Park, and four at Ipswich’s Chantry Park.