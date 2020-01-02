Justin Bieber confirms details of new docuseries ‘Seasons’

Justin Bieber has confirmed details of his upcoming docuseries, Justin Bieber: Seasons.

The series will premiere on YouTube on January 27 at 1pm ET (6pm GMT), with new episodes set to arrive on Mondays and Wednesdays.

In a trailer for Seasons, which follows the star over the making of his new album and the last few years of his life, Bieber said: “As humans we go through so many ups and downs, so many good seasons, bad seasons. Sometimes we want to give up.”

The docuseries will feature contributions from the people around Bieber, including manager Scooter Braun and wife Hailey. Watch the trailer below now.

According to a press release, the 10-episode Seasons will “feature a behind-the-scenes look at Bieber’s private life, including never-before-seen footage of his wedding to Hailey Bieber and his day-to-day alongside those in his inner circle.”

Meanwhile, Bieber is set to release his new single ‘Yummy’ – his first piece of music from the follow-up to 2015’s ‘Purpose’ – tomorrow (January 3). The star will also embark on a North American tour later this year, kicking off in May.

The announcement of the single, album, tour, and docuseries was the culmination of a series of cryptic Instagram posts published by Bieber.

Since the release of ‘Purpose’, the singer has collaborated with numerous artists, including DJ Khaled on ‘No Brainer’, Ed Sheeran on ‘I Don’t Care’, Billie Eilish on a remix of ‘Bad Guy’, and Dan + Shay on ’10,000 Hours’.