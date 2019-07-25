Justin Bieber promises that he has “some good music coming”

Nothing has yet been heard from the album he announced in April

Justin Bieber has hinted that the longawaited first taste of the new album he announced in April might soon be here.

In a message posted to announce that he has joined Chinese social network Weibo, the singer seemed to indicate new solo material.

“For all my fans in China I just wanted to say that I am super excited to be on Weibo. Look forward to sharing more. Some good music coming.”

Bieber first announced his new album in April when he appeared onstage with Ariana Grande at Coachella. Since then there’s been no update on a release date, or any music from what would be his fifth full length record.

He has, however, collaborated with Ed Sheeran on ‘I Don’t Care’, and with Billie Eilish on a new version of her smash single ‘Bad Guy’.

The Canadian pop star’s last full-length, ‘Purpose’, was released back in 2015. In our NME review of the LP – which spawned the hit singles ‘Sorry’, ‘What Do You Mean?’, and ‘Love Yourself’ – we wrote: “It’s not quite redemption – only time will tell if he’ll curb the recklessness – but it’s certainly a start at reinvention.”

Last week, meanwhile, Bieber took aim at Donald Trump after the president claimed he was helping to free A$AP Rocky following his incarceration in Sweden.

Addressing Trump in a tweet, the pop star said that he appreciated the president’s offer to help Rocky. He then asked if he could “let those kids out of cages,” referring to a large number of migrant children being held in custody in cage-like structures by the U.S. government.