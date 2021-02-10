BTS to perform on ‘MTV Unplugged’ later this month

Global K-pop sensation BTS are set to take over the MTV Unplugged stage later this month.

On February 9 (Tuesday), the American cable channel made the announcement via their social media pages, teasing the Korean boy group’s first appearance on the programme on February 23 at 9pm ET. For this intimate set, fans can expect to see the different side of the group’s fifth studio album ‘BE’, which was released last November.

“BTS will bring its own iteration of the iconic Unplugged format to life straight from Seoul, South Korea,” MTV said in a press statement, “offering their fans a front-row seat to never-before-seen versions of the group’s most career-defining hits.”

The MTV Unplugged Presents: BTS special will be broadcasted in South Korea by SBS MTV on February 24 at 11am.

Check out a teaser below.

Prior to their appearance on MTV Unplugged, BTS are set to release an ‘Essential Edition’ of ‘Be’. This updated version of the album is set to feature “different components” as compared to the original, but will come with the same tracklist.

The album also features the worldwide hit ‘Dynamite’, which earned the group’s first nomination at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards. The eight-track release also includes lead single ‘Life Goes On’, which debuted at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

In February 2020, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook dropped by MTV for ‘Fresh Out Live’ to celebrate the release of their album ‘Map of the Soul: 7’. In August of the same year, the group performed at the 2020 Video Music Awards and snagged the Best Pop award — marking BTS as the first Asian act to win the much-coveted recognition.