CIX make their comeback with ‘Hello Chapter 0: Hello, Strange Dream’

K-pop boyband CIX have made their much-awaited comeback with a brand-new EP called ‘Hello Chapter 0: Hello, Strange Dream’.

The five-track project is the fourth and final installment of the group’s ‘HELLO’ series, following last year’s ‘Chapter 3’, as well as ‘Chapter 1’ and ‘2’ from 2019. A majority of the EP was written by Danke from lalala Studio, who also worked on their previous releases.

The EP 'Hello Chapter 0: Hello, Strange Dream' dropped

‘Hello Chapter 0: Hello, Strange Dream’ dropped alongside a video for the EP’s title track, ‘Cinema’. The colorful video captures members BX, Seunghun, Hyunsuk, Bae Jin-young and Yonghee showcasing the different facets of the entertainment business, from being in the spotlight to working behind the scenes.

A video for 'Cinema' was released.

Early this year, CIX releases teasers for this conclusion to the HELLO project. On January 21, the group gave a glimpse of the ‘Cinema’ MV with the release of the first teasers, followed by a second batch of teasers two days ago. Meanwhile, the countdown for the EP release began a week ago, with several concept photos and videos released on their social media accounts.

According to their agency C9 Entertainment, the album is a prequel to the group’s debut EP, ‘HELLO Chapter 1: Hello, Stranger’. Moreover, it also highlights the whole music series, which has lasted for almost two years.

Prior to joining CIX, member Bea Jin-young was part of temporary boyband Wanna One, which was formed through the popular reality show, Produce 101.