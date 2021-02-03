CLC’s Elkie terminates contract with CUBE Entertainment, leaves group

CLC member Elkie has terminated her contract with CUBE Entertainment and will be leaving the group.

The South Korean label announced today (February 3) that its contract with the Hong Kong-born K-pop idol has come to an end, and will no longer be a part of CLC as a result. The company also noted that it was a “mutual agreement” by both parties.

“We would like to inform you that the exclusive contract with our artist Elkie has been terminated. With this termination, Elkie is now withdrawn from the group CLC,” reads the statement. “This conclusion follows a mutual agreement between both parties.”

Check out the full statement, in English, Japanese, Mandarin and Korean, below.

Elkie had initially asked for her contract with CUBE Entertainment to be terminated in December 2020. At the time, she accused the company of violating terms and conditions of the agreement in regards to payment of income and for lack of “developmental support” for CLC in a letter posted on Weibo, as translated by Koreaboo.

Later that month, the singer later reached out to fans with a handwritten letter, where she thanked them for her time with CLC and talked about her future. “I feel that I haven’t been a successful artiste, at least I am not very satisfied with what I have done for you. That’s why I realized that I can’t let it be anymore. I want to do more for my loved ones, and I would like to show you all I have,” she wrote.

Besides promoting with CLC, the 22-year-old singer also has a long acting career. In recent years, she was part of the supporting cast of 2018 South Korean television drama The Rich Son and appeared in the Chinese romance series A Little Thing Called First Love.