EXID’s Jeonghwa says a group reunion is not out of the question

EXID member Jeonghwa says that a reunion for the K-pop group is not out of the question despite her pivot to acting.

In a recent interview with Xports News and Osen (as translated by Soompi), the South Korean idol described the girl group as “a house I can always return to”. She says that each member of EXID keeps the group “within our hearts”, noting that it’s a place they “can return whenever we want a break after we enjoy ourselves and do all the things we want to in the fields we want to pursue”.

However, Jeonghwa noted that her “biggest longtime desire and goal” has been to work as an actress. “That’s why I’m focusing on acting activities,” she added, “but working as a singer is also something I really enjoy. I still enjoy singing. When I want to make music, I want to take on that challenge again.”

The idol also revealed that she often turns to fellow EXID member Hani for acting advice. “When I get concerns regarding an acting problem or if I’m at a loss, I ask unnie [older sister] for a lot of advice,” she said. “I’m really grateful that we can talk a lot about that, and it’s fun.”

Jeonghwa is set to appear in the upcoming South Korean film The Dragon Inn Part 2: The Night Of The Gods, which hits cinemas on February 10. It is the sequel to 2020’s The Dragon Inn Part 1: The City Of Sadness.

EXID last promoted together in South Korea in May 2019 with their fifth mini-album, ‘We’. In the months following the project’s release, the five-member group would slowly leave their label Banana Culture in order to pursue solo careers. However, EXID have remained active in Japan, releasing their second Japanese-language album ‘B.L.E.S.S.E.D’ in August 2020.