GOT7’s Jinyoung to join tvN’s new drama with Jisung

GOT7 member Jinyoung has joined the cast of tvN’s upcoming drama series Devil Judge.

The main cast will also include Jisung, Kim Min Jung and Park Gyu Young, and will be directed by Choi Jung Gyu, who previously helmed the 2018 thriller Children Of Nobody. Ms. Hammurabi’s screenwriter Moon Yoo-Seok has also been tapped to pen the script, according to Soompi.

Devil Judge (a literal translation of the Korean title) follows the life of Kang Yo-Han (played by Jisung), a judge with a dark secret. He will be challenged by Jung Sun-A (Kim) who is described as a spunky executive director. Meanwhile, Jinyoung’s character is said to be a hardworking associate trial judge who is taken under Kang’s wings to learn the courtroom ropes.

Jinyoung’s casting news comes hot on the heels of GOT7’s recent departure from JYP Entertainment. On January 10, the boyband announced they were leaving their longtime label after seven years together. Shortly after the announcement, BH Entertainment – the acting agency home to stars like Lee Byung-hun and Kim Go-eun – confirmed that Jinyoung had signed with the company.

Jinyoung has been steadily building his acting career after debuting in the 2012 KBS teen drama Dream High 2. The singer later went on to star in shows like He Is Psychometric and This Is My Love. His most recent drama was 2020’s When My Love Blooms, where he starred opposite newcomer Jeon So-Nee.