iKON to make comeback next month, YG Entertainment confirms

iKON are set to make their long-awaited comeback sometime next month.

The boyband’s label YG Entertainment confirmed on Monday (February 8) that the group will return with new music in March and are currently gearing up to film a music video for the comeback, according to Korea Times. A more detailed schedule for the project is expected to be released in the coming weeks.

The forthcoming comeback will be iKON’s first release in a year, since their 2020 mini-album ‘i DECIDE’. The project peaked at number three on the Gaon Albums Chart and has since sold over 55,000 copies. The release was also the first without original member B.I, who left the group in 2019.

After the release of the project, iKON are also set to appear on the upcoming Mnet survival reality television series Kingdom: Legendary War. Other groups that will also be competing on the show include Stray Kids, ATEEZ, BTOB 4U and THE BOYZ. In addition, the programme will be hosted by K-pop veterans TVXQ.

Last month, iKON member Bobby released his sophomore solo full-length album, ‘Lucky Man’, the follow-up to 2017’s ‘Love And Fall’. The new record peaked at number four on the Gaon Album Chart and featured the single ‘U Mad’.

iKON made their official debut in 2015 with the album ‘Welcome Back’, after appearing on two reality television shows WIN: Who Is Next and Mix & Match in 2013 and 2014, respectively. The group are best known for chart-topping hits such as ‘My Type’ and ‘Love Scenario’.