IU set to star in Hirokazu Kore-eda’s upcoming Korean debut ‘Broker’

IU has been cast in Japanese filmmaker Hirokazu Kore-eda’s upcoming Korean-language directorial debut film.

IU – whose real name is Lee Ji-Eun – will join a star-studded cast featuring Parasite’s Song Kang-ho and Bae Doo-na of Sense 8 fame. Kang Dong-won, who recently starred in the zombie apocalypse thriller Train To Busan Presents: Peninsula, has also been cast in the movie.

According to a press release, the film – tentatively titled Broker – will follow a group of individuals whose lives become “intertwined around a mysterious ‘Baby Box’, which is a box designed to allow people, who are unable to raise children, to deposit their babies anonymously”.

Broker will be produced by Spackman Entertainment Group’s Zip Cinema, which was behind the 2020 South Korean Netflix hit #ALIVE. Production for the film is expected to begin sometime this year.

IU made her foray into acting in 2011 with the high school drama Dream High. She later landed several roles in television and film, including the 2019 tvN hit series Hotel Del Luna. At the end of last year, the singer wrapped up production on her debut film feature, Dream, alongside Park Seo-joon.

Elsewhere, on the music front, IU recently released ‘Celebrity’, the first single off her as-yet-untitled fifth studio album. In a four-star review of the track, NME‘s Sofiana Ramli described the song as an “elegant synth pop toast to imperfections”.