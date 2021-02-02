Kang Daniel in talks to make acting debut on Disney+ series

K-pop idol Kang Daniel might be the next male lead to watch out for, as he is currently in talks to start in the first Korean Disney+ original series, Our Police Class.

A representative from his label KONNECT Entertainment confirmed yesterday (February 1) that the former Wanna One member is currently reviewing the said offer and is positively considering it. This will be the singer’s debut in the acting world, if accepted.

Kang has been offered the role of Wi Seung-hyun, an honors freshman starting out at the Korean National Police University, which is said to be the most exclusive campus in Korea. Aiming to follow in the footsteps of his father, the Commissioner of the Gyeonggi Dongbu Police Academy, he places first on the college entrance exam on his second attempt. Everything is going according to plan, until he meets a woman named Kang Go-eun.

It was reported that Kang was offered several roles for Korean dramas in the past, but turned them down to focus on his music career instead. It must also be noted that Disney+ has yet to launch in South Korea, although Disney has plans to make it available sometime this year.

Apart from news on his acting debut, the former Wanna One member is set to make his comeback on February 16. Earlier this year, he released ‘State of Wonder’, his first collaboration with American artists Inverness and Anthony Russo.