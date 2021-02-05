Kang Daniel on upcoming comeback: “I want to show myself as a real artist”

Kang Daniel will make his comeback later this month with ‘Paranoia’, which is set to be his most personal release yet.

The singer revealed in a recent interview with South Korean magazine 1st Look (via DongA, as translated by Soompi) that he was very much involved in the making of his upcoming release. He noted that the project was largely inspired by his own life and his desire to make his mark as more than just an idol.

“I want to show myself as a real artist,” he said. “It’s about the anguish required to become a serious artist. A lot of my own thoughts and worries have been incorporated into the comeback and there will be a lot of sincere stories. It will be about one part of the person called Kang Daniel.”

Advertisement

On the same day, February 4, Kang also released a second trailer for ‘Paranoia’. Details for the project are currently scare, but it is scheduled to arrive on February 16 at 6pm KST.

Watch the trailer for ‘Paranoia’ below.

The 24 year-old soloist made his debut in 2017 as part of the boyband Wanna One after finishing first place on the second season of survival reality programme Produce 101. The group disbanded in 2019, with the members forming groups such as AB6IX and CIX, or embarking on solo careers of their own.

Last year, Kang released two solo EPs, ‘Cyan’ and ‘Magenta’. Both records topped the Gaon Album Chart upon release and spawned successful singles such as ‘2U’ and ‘Who U Are’, respectively.