Rain reportedly in talks to star in new drama, ‘Ghost Doctor’

K-pop veteran Rain could potentially make his return to the small screen soon.

According to a new report from Newsen, the singer is currently in talks to appear in the upcoming television drama, Ghost Doctor. Rain is apparently considering the offer with a “favorable outlook”, said a spokesperson form his agency.

Ghost Doctor will be directed by Boo Sung Chul, who also worked on popular dramas such as The Inheritors and Jang Ok Jung, Lives in Love. The series is said to be a mix of medical drama and supernatural elements.

If Rain accepts the role, it will be his first drama appearance since 2019’s Welcome 2 Life. Ghost Doctor is slated for broadcast in the second half of 2021.

Rain, real name Jung Ji-hoon, is also known for his role in the Hollywood movies Speed Racer and Ninja Assassin. The singer also made his Chinese film debut in 2014 with For Love Or Money alongside Liu Yifei.