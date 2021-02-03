Rain teams up with soprano Jo Su-mi for UNIVERSE theme song

K-pop soloist Rain has teamed up with South Korean soprano Jo Su-mi on a new track that will be the theme song for newly released fan community app, UNIVERSE.

According to a report from Yonhap, the upcoming song will be a message of support from the two South Korean music industry veterans to the next-generation of K-pop artists. The track will be released on February 9, although other details, such as a title, have yet to be announced.

The forthcoming track will be the second original song released for UNIVERSE, following ‘D-D-DANCE’ by girl group IZ*ONE. The newly launched K-pop platform was developed by video game company NCSoft and was released on January 28 in 134 countries.

The song will also be the latest collaboration from Rain, following a slew of popular joint releases in 2020. Last year, the singer teamed up with J.Y. Park on ‘Switch To Me’ and formed the supergroup SSAK3 with comedian Yoo Jae-suk and singer Lee Hyori. The trio topped the Gaon Digital Chart with the viral single ‘Beach Again’,

Jo Su-mi, on the other hand, is a soprano lyric coloratura soprano, who was awarded a Grammy in 1993 for Best Opera Recording for her interpretations of the bel canto repertoire.

UNIVERSE is also set to hold an online concert on February 14, featuring artists such as Kang Daniel, ATEEZ, IZ*ONE, WJSN and more, all of whom are featured on the platform. The concert, dubbed UNI-KON, will be free for all users.