Hear RAVI’s explosive new song ‘Tiger’ with Chillin Homie and Kid Milli

VIXX’s RAVI has returned with a searing new single titled ‘Tiger’.

The K-pop idol – whose real name is Kim Won-sik – gave the song its live debut last year at the 2020 KBS Entertainment Awards, but has only released it officially yesterday (February 8). Influenced by traditional Korean folk singing and instruments, the hip-hop track marks RAVI’s first release of the year.

‘Tiger’ also includes guest appearances from fellow rappers Chillin Homie and Kid Milli. It dropped alongside an equally dramatic performance video that features RAVI and his backup singers decked out in modern hanbok, the traditional clothing worn in Korea.

In lead-up to the song’s release, RAVI invited fans to take up his online dance challenge called #BUMchallenge (aka the Tiger Challenge), which requires participants to learn the choreography in the song’s chorus.

Celebrities who have participated in the online challenge include Chung Ha, EXO’s Kai and actor Kim Seon-ho, who is also RAVI’s castmate in the reality series 2 Days 1 Night.

Late last year, RAVI made headlines after he was rumoured to be dating Girls’ Generation member Taeyeon. However, Taeyeon’s company SM Entertainment has since denied the reports, saying that the two were just close friends.

In 2020, RAVI released his first solo album ‘EL DORADO’, which included collaborations with several South Korean R&B and rap acts like Paloalto, Sik-K, Reddy and Xydo. The album was released on RAVI’s own companty GROOVL1N which he launched in 2019 after parting ways with his longtime label Jellyfish Entertainment.