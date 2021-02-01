SHINee to make their comeback later this month with new album

K-pop legends SHINee have revealed that they will be making their long-awaited comeback as a group later this month.

During the group’s special livestream concert via YouTube and Naver Vlive last Sunday (January 31) the group announced that their seventh album entitled ‘Don’t Call Me’ will be released on February 22. Members Onew, Key, Minho and Taemin also performed a B-side track called ‘Marry You’, which will be part of the upcoming comeback record.

On their official social media pages, the four-piece boy group released a series of teasers featuring a photo of them in black-and-white, with the phrase “Any Resemblance To Actual Person Or Event Is Purely Coincidental” in the centre post.

Apart from the album reveal, SHINee have also launched SHINee is Calling, which allows fans from all over the world to send voice messages to the group. This runs until February 8. Check out how to send in your voice messages here.

SHINee’s return was earlier teased during SM Entertainment’s free concert SMTOWN LIVE Culture Humanity on January 1, where they performed alongside fellow SM Entertainment artists like Red Velvet, TVXQ, aespa, and SUPER JUNIOR.

Since SHINee’s ‘The Story Of Light’ back in 2018, the members had been on hiatus following the mandatory military service of Onew, Key, and Minho. Meanwhile, Taemin released his own music and joined K-pop supergroup SuperM.