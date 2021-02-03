Somi finally comes clean about unaired ‘Produce 101’ fight

It’s been five years since the first season of Mnet’s survival reality show Produce 101, but fans can’t seem to forget about an unaired fight that Somi was involved in.

In a preview for the fifth episode of the show, Somi was shown portraying aggressive behaviour towards another contestant of the programme, with fellow contestant Park Soyeon trying to defuse the situation. However, the scene was never actually aired when the episode went live.

Check out the scene below at the 0:22 mark.

As it turns out the whole fight was staged by none other than Somi herself. The singer recently took to Instagram Live to explain the scene to fans and how it came about in the first place.

“I told the director, ‘Okay, Director. Mr. Director, I’m going to act like I’m going to be mad so please put it in the preview or something [because] its going to grab attention’,” she said, before breaking out into a hearty laugh.

“So, it was a whole act. I acted it out. Nobody – I had no fights at all. Like, it was just me doing all that by myself and Park Soyeon was just pulling backwards just to make it intense,” he added. “Nothing really happened that day. It was just me with my own show going on, so, I’m sorry if I let you down, but I didn’t fight.”

Watch the full clip below.

somi talking about the produce 101 scene 😭 pic.twitter.com/gD3RMfnk6W — jihyo's manager (@skzpink) February 2, 2021

During the Instagran Live session, Somi also teased plans to drop a new album later this year, although she did not reveal an official release date. The singer had previously posted images and clips of her in the recording studio.

Somi’s last comeback was in July 2020 with the single ‘What You Waiting For?’. The song peaked at number 53 on the Gaon Digital Chart, and also made it to the Top 10 of the Billboard US World Chart.