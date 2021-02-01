SUPER JUNIOR delay 10th studio album for a second time

The release of ‘The Renaissance’, SUPER JUNIOR’s 10th studio album, has been pushed back yet again.

The group announced the album’s delay via their social media pages today (February 1). The album, which is supposed to commemorate the 9-piece group’s 15th anniversary in the K-pop scene, is now scheduled to come out on March 16.

Label SJ, the group’s exclusive record label under SM Entertainment, expressed its regret for the delay in a statement. It said that rescheduling the album for the second time is a “painful decision” from their end, and that “what happened is certainly against our will”.

However, the label also assured fans that it is “putting all our efforts and hearts into bringing the best for the upcoming album”. It added: “Surely, we promise to satisfy out invaluable fans with more perfect preparation and a satisfactory album.”

When SUPER JUNIOR’s comeback record was first announced, it was initially slated for release in January 2021. But on January 8, Label SJ confirmed the album’s release date had been pushed to to February 16.

Since late last year, the group has been actively promoting ‘The Renaissance’, beginning with the SUPER JUNIOR The 10th Album ‘The Renaissance’ Story Teaser: The Start of a New Chapter video back in November.

It was followed by the performance video of ‘Burn The Floor’ and the animated film for ‘Tell Me Baby’ in December. Both tracks will be part of the album.