TWICE’s Dahyun and Chaeyoung share quirky teaser for ‘Switch To Me’ cover

TWICE members Dahyun and Chaeyoung have shared a whimsical new teaser for their cover of Rain and J.Y. Park’s ‘Switch To Me’.

In the 50-second clip, uploaded on Sunday (February 7), Dahyun and Chaeyoung parody a scene from the original ‘Switch To Me’ music video, which featured Rain and Park Jin Young comparing their achievements.

For their teaser, Dahyun and Chaeyoung have a snarky exchange about their heights. Dressed in matching suits, the TWICE singers take aim at one another while seated at a bar.

“Everyone’s talking about how you grew by 0.7cm,” Dahyung taunts Chaeyoung, who nonchalantly replies, “It’ll be long before I catch up with you, though.” The pair then stand up and face each other as threatening jazz music plays in the background.

Check out the teaser here:

Dahyun and Chaeyoung will release their rendition of ‘Switch To Me’ on Wednesday (February 10) as part of their group’s ongoing Melody Project, a series that aims to promote TWICE’s solo abilities. Other members who were previously featured in the series include Nayeon, Jihyo, Mina and Sana.

Rain and Park released ‘Switch To Me’ at the end of last year and marked the two musicians’ first collaboration in over a decade. Rain made his solo debut under Park’s eponymous label, JYP Entertainment, in 2002 with ‘Bad Guy’. He exited five years later to start his own company J. Tune Entertainment.

Rain is reportedly gearing up to make his long-awaited musical return sometime later this year. Meanwhile, Park released ‘When We Disco’ with ex-Wonder Girls member Sunmi last August. The collab marked Park’s first release since 2019’s ‘Fever’.

TWICE, on the other hand, returned with their sophomore album ‘Eyes Wide Open’ in October. They later released the single ‘Cry For Me’ following its live debut at the 2020 Mnet Asian Music Awards.