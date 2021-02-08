Everything turns into candy in Kim Woo Seok’s vibrant ‘Sugar’ video

UP10TION’s Kim Woo Seok has unveiled his brand-new solo EP ‘2ND DESIRE [TASTY]’, alongside a video for the lead single ‘Sugar’.

In the vibrant clip, Kim is a Willy Wonka of sorts, running his own candy factory where almost everything is made of confectionary. His chess pieces are chocolate, while a giant muffin throne sits in the middle of his pink room.

Elsewhere in the video, Kim shows off his dance moves while confetti and balloons fall from above. Watch the video for ‘Sugar’ here:

‘TASTY’ includes six tracks, of which five – including the title track – were co-composed by Kim alongside the hitmaking team Vendors. Kim’s new EP is the follow-up to his 2020 debut solo project ‘1ST DESIRE [GREED]’, which included the sultry and broody single ‘Red Moon’.

Stream ‘2ND DESIRE [TASTY]’ below:

Kim debuted in 2015 as a member of the boyband UP10TION before appearing on Mnet’s reality singing competition Produce X 101. He later became a part of the group X1, but they disbanded in early 2020 shortly after their formation in August 2019.

However, during their short-lived career, X1 released the mini-album ‘Quantum Leap’ which debuted on Billboard’s World Albums chart at number nine and also topped the Gaon Albums Chart.