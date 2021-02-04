Wonho announces comeback, unveils first teaser

Former Monsta X member Wonho has revealed that he will make his return later this month with his sophomore mini-album.

The K-pop star posted the teaser photo for the upcoming mini-album yesterday (February 3) on his official social media accounts. Titled ‘Love Synonym #2: Right for Us’, the project is due out on February 26 and is the sequel to his solo debut ‘Love Synonym #1: Right For Me’.

‘Love Synonym #1’ was released on September 4, 2020, and featured eight songs in both Korean and English. The mini-album also included a Korean versio the single ‘Losing You’ and title track ‘Open Mind’. A video for the latter song premiered on the same day as the record’s full release.

‘Love Synonym #1’ debuted at the top of the Gaon Album Chart after it first came out. The mini-album has been noted for its lineup of international producers as well as Wonho’s participation in the creation of the project.

Wonho left Monsta X in 2019 amid a storm of controversy surrounding allegations of financial mismanagement and drug use. At the time, his former label Starship Entertainment said that the singer’s exit was “amicable” and was reached “after a long discussion”.

Wonho subsequently signed a record deal with Highline Entertainment, a subsidiary of Starship Entertainment, the year after. Before his official debut as an idol, he was part of a project group called Nu Boyz in 2014, alongside fellow Monsta X members Shownu and Joohoney.