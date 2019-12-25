Listen to Kanye West’s new Sunday Service album ‘Jesus Is Born’

Kanye West has released a new album with his Sunday Service choir, called ‘Jesus Is Born’.

The rapper had teased that the record would arrive on Christmas Day and, unlike with its predecessor ‘Jesus Is King’, stuck to his promised timeframe.

‘Jesus Is Born’ features 19 tracks, including gospel versions of songs from his back catalogue like ‘Ultralight Beam’ and songs that have featured at his various Sunday Service sessions throughout 2019. The album was executive produced by West and can be streamed below now.

The new record follows ‘Jesus Is King’, which was initially due for release on September 27 but eventually arrived on October 25. According to reports, part of the reason for the delay was down to the rapper revising the tracks, even though the album was “finished”.

In a four-star review, NME said: “It’s true that ‘Jesus Is King’ lacks the goofball sense of humour that always made Kanye West albums so much fun. But what’s been sacrificed has been partly compensated for with warmth and hope for the future.”

Earlier this week (December 22), West brought his latest opera Mary to New York’s Lincoln Center. The show featured West’s Sunday Service live band and choir, and was the same show which saw the rapper and his performers wearing silver face paint. It followed on from another West opera Nebuchadnezzar, which debuted in Hollywood in November.

Meanwhile, last week it was reported that West and his former collaborator Jay-Z had settled their legal feud regarding the streaming service Tidal. Jay-Z went on to name West’s ‘Follow God’ as one of his favourite songs of the year.