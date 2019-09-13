Kanye West’s new Yeezys are essentially Crocs, and Twitter has not been kind

Officially titled the 'Yeezy Foam Runner', and due for release next year

Earlier this week, images leaked of the ‘Yeezy Foam Runner’, what appears to be the latest addition to Kanye West’s line of sneakers.

They were first spotted being worn by West’s daughter North earlier this year, but images shared by Yeezy Mafia gave fans a closer look at what have instantly been dubbed ‘Yeezy Crocs’.

Although still officially unannounced, reports suggest that the shoes will cost somewhere between $400 and $450, and be released in April 2020.

Reaction to the shoes has been broadly negative. “I want these ugly ass yeezy crocs so I can flex on people when running errands,” wrote one user.

However, as many have pointed out it’s likely the shoes will still sell well thanks to the Yeezy brand.

Meanwhile, the Yeezy Crocs aren’t all Kanye’s got in the works. Earlier this week the rapper confirmed that with the much-anticipated ‘Yhandi’ still nowhere to be seen, he’ll be releasing a new album called ‘Jesus Is King’ at some point this month.

Kid Cudi has also confirmed that a sequel to his ‘Kids See Ghosts’ collaboration with West is in the works. “Kanye already told me he wants to start working on the second one,” Cudi said. “It’s kinda weird, ’cause with the first album, I didn’t know how serious he was about making a collab album with me.”

Elsewhere, Kanye’s ambitious housing project set up to ease homelessness in Los Angeles has been torn down after the rapper failed to secure the correct permits.