YouTuber Josh Pieters tricks Katie Hopkins into accepting fake ‘C**T’ award

Katie Hopkins has seemingly been tricked into picking up a fake award which branded her a “c**t”.

The former TV star and far-right activist flew to Prague on Monday to pick up the “completely fake” award on Monday, with YouTube star Josh Pieters documenting the prank in his latest video.

After successfully tricking Hopkins into attending the ceremony, Pieters handed her the “Campaign to Unify the Nation Trophy”, with capital letters spelling out the C-word projected in the background.

In order to pull off the audacious prank, Pieters revealed that he set up a fake website for “The Cape Town Collective For Freedom of Speech”.

He then contacted Hopkins and successfully invited her to attend the ceremony in Prague.

Accepting the fake honour, Hopkins says: “It’s strange to hear nice things being said about yourself.”

She then launches into a string of controversial remarks about Muslims and climate change activist Greta Thunberg.

Pieters uploaded the prank to his YouTube channel on the same day that Hopkins was suspended from Twitter after anti-hate campaigners including Countdown star Rachel Riley called for her to be removed from the social media site.

While her account is still active, all her tweets have been deleted, apart from a single retweet which accused her of inciting racial hatred towards Stormzy.

Hours before posting the footage on Twitter, Pieters wrote: “Now that Katie Hopkins can’t read Twitter, I can tell you that on Monday I made her fly to Prague to pick up a completely fake award.”

Hopkins is yet to respond to the prank.