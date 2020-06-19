GAMING  

Katie Hopkins’ Twitter account has been permanently suspended

The account has been deactivated due to "violations of our hateful conduct policy"

By Will Richards
Katie Hopkins
Katie Hopkins. Credit: Neil Mockford/GC Images

Katie Hopkins has had her Twitter account permanently suspended.

The account has been deactivated due to violating the website’s “hateful conduct policy”.

The TV and radio personality, who is infamous for her pro-Trump and anti-immigration views, has previously had her account suspended for similar reasons.

A Twitter spokesperson said: “Keeping Twitter safe is a top priority for us – abuse and hateful conduct have no place on our service and we will continue to take action when our rules are broken.

“In this case, the account has been permanently suspended for violations of our hateful conduct policy.”

Hopkins recently attracted criticism when she parodied the #blackouttuesday hashtag, which was launched to raise awareness for the Black Lives Matter movement and support anti-racism protests happening across the globe.

“Today is #whiteoutwednesday,” Hopkins tweeted on Wednesday (June 17). “I will shortly be posting a picture of my arse. Thank you.”

Hopkins was fired from her position at radio station LBC back in 2017 after using language with genocidal connotations to react to the Manchester terror attack at an Ariana Grande concert in the city.

“22 dead – number rising. Schofield. Don’t you even dare,” Hopkins wrote. “Do not be a part of the problem. We need a final solution #Manchester”.

Hopkins was also involved in a libel case back in 2015, paying damages to food writer and activist Jack Monroe after Hopkins shared tweets suggesting that Monroe condoned the vandalism of war memorials.

