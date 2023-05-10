Keanu Reeves’ rock band Dogstar to reunite at BottleRock 2023

Keanu Reeves‘ grunge rock band, Dogstar, are set to reunite for their first live performance in over two decades at BottleRock Napa Valley 2023.

Earlier this month the band — comprising Reeves, Bret Domrose and Rob Mailhouse — shared that they are gearing up to release their first new music in 23 years.

They released two albums, 1996’s ‘Our Little Visionary’ and 2000’s ‘Happy Ending’, before calling it quits in 2002. Reeves played bass in the band and interest in them grew at the same time his acting career started to take off. They have since revealed via their Instagram page that they have a new album on the way.

The band are now set to perform on Saturday, May 27 at the three-day festival — which takes place from May 26-28 in California’s Napa Valley — where the likes of Red Hot Chili Peppers, Post Malone, Lizzo, Lil Nas X and more are set to headline.

While Dogstar posted in December that they were “back on stage” for a private show performed for “the incredible people who made our new album possible”, this will be their first public return to stage since 2002.

New Addition to BottleRock 2023!🔥 Dogstar featuring Bret Domrose, Rob Mailhouse, and Keanu Reeves will be performing brand new songs. Catch their first major performance in decades on Saturday, May 27th 🤘 pic.twitter.com/MgdfpjRR9V — BottleRock Napa (@BottleRockNapa) May 10, 2023

The festival’s Twitter announcement also confirmed that the band will be “performing brand new songs”.

In a previous Dogstar Instagram post, the band said they were “overjoyed” by the fan response to their return. “Honestly, didn’t expect this. It makes us want to play out even more.

“We will be rolling out some new music this summer, followed by some gigs. As soon as it’s all figured out we will let everyone know immediately. So much to do, but rest assured, we are on it and have assembled a fantastic team that are helping us.

“We are also going to make a music video to support our first tune. That’s all I can say now. Can’t wait to share our new music with everyone. It’s the most satisfying and meaningful batch of songs we’ve ever done. Thanks again for being so patient with us. We truly have the best, most loyal fans!”

Elsewhere, in a recent interview with NME, Reeves said that his favourite band of the moment was Canadian pop group Alvvays.