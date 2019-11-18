Kelis to celebrate 20th anniversary of ‘Kaleidoscope’ with UK and European tour next year

The album was released in December 1999

Kelis has announced details of a UK and European tour in 2020, to mark 20 years since the release of her debut album, ‘Kaleidoscope.’

The acclaimed debut, which was released in 1999, contained singles including ‘Caught Out There’, ‘Good Stuff’ and ‘Get Along With You.’ Kelis’ label said the record still feels “as fresh and relevant today as it did on release and not only influenced, but defined music, culture and style for generations to follow.”

To celebrate the album’s anniversary, Kelis will embark on a UK and European tour which begins in Budapest and finishes at London’s Roundhouse. Tickets will go on sale at 9am on November 22 and can be purchased here.

The full list of dates are listed below.

MARCH

3 – Akvárium Klub, Budapest

5 – Astra Kulturhaus, Berlin

6 – Vega, Copenhagen

7 – Paradiso, Amsterdam

9 – AB, Brussels

12 – Fabrique, Milan

13 – Kaufleuten, Zurich

16 – Albert Hall, Manchester

17 – The Roundhouse, London

During her twenty-year career in music, the multiple Grammy-award nominated artist released six albums and released anthems including ‘Bossy’, ‘Milkshake’ and ‘Bounce’, her collaboration with Calvin Harris.

Away from music, Kelis trained as Le Cordon Bleu chef and sells her own line of food products.

Last year, Kelis opened up about her relationship with Nas, whom she accused of hitting her during their relationship, alleging he would often be “blackout drunk.”

Later, Nas denied the allegations via a lengthy seven-part response via his Instagram.