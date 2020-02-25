Kelly Lee Owens has revealed details of her upcoming new album and shared a new song, ‘Melt’, which you can listen to below.

Owen’s upcoming new record, ‘Inner Song’, will be released on May 1 via Small-town Supersound and will feature a cover of Radiohead’s ‘Arpeggi’ as well as an appearance from John Cale.

Speaking about the record, Owens said making the album had been “​the hardest three years of my life.” You can listen to ‘Melt’ below.

She continued: “My creative life and everything I’d worked for up to that point was deeply impacted. I wasn’t sure if I could make anything anymore, and it took quite a lot of courage to get to a point where I could create again.”

Speaking about the album’s title, which is taken from an album by jazz musician Alan Silva, Owens added: “[It] really reflects what it felt like to make this record…I did a lot of inner work in the past few years, and this is a true reflection of that.”

Speaking about Owen’s debut in 2017, NME said: “Previously a member of indie group The History Of Apple Pie, the Welsh musician’s debut is a far cry from the sickly-sweet indie-pop they excelled in.

“Instead, her self-titled solo debut is a journey through house, techno, ambient sounds, indie and pop. On each track, Owens breaks new ground on her unpredictable album. From the dreamy ‘Keep Walking’ to the club-ready banger ‘Evolution’, Owens proves that her diverse musical identity is a beautiful and intriguing thing, indeed.”