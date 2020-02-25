Kelly Lee Owens has revealed details of her upcoming new album and shared a new song, ‘Melt’, which you can listen to below.
Owen’s upcoming new record, ‘Inner Song’, will be released on May 1 via Small-town Supersound and will feature a cover of Radiohead’s ‘Arpeggi’ as well as an appearance from John Cale.
Speaking about the record, Owens said making the album had been “the hardest three years of my life.” You can listen to ‘Melt’ below.
She continued: “My creative life and everything I’d worked for up to that point was deeply impacted. I wasn’t sure if I could make anything anymore, and it took quite a lot of courage to get to a point where I could create again.”
Speaking about the album’s title, which is taken from an album by jazz musician Alan Silva, Owens added: “[It] really reflects what it felt like to make this record…I did a lot of inner work in the past few years, and this is a true reflection of that.”
Speaking about Owen’s debut in 2017, NME said: “Previously a member of indie group The History Of Apple Pie, the Welsh musician’s debut is a far cry from the sickly-sweet indie-pop they excelled in.
“Instead, her self-titled solo debut is a journey through house, techno, ambient sounds, indie and pop. On each track, Owens breaks new ground on her unpredictable album. From the dreamy ‘Keep Walking’ to the club-ready banger ‘Evolution’, Owens proves that her diverse musical identity is a beautiful and intriguing thing, indeed.”