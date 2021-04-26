Kelly Osbourne opens up about recent relapse: “I am back on track”

Kelly Osbourne has opened up about her recent relapse on social media.

Osbourne, daughter of Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy, took to Instagram Stories recently (April 19) to deliver a video message in which she explained she’d relapsed after three years sober.

“This is a little hard for me to talk about, but I’ve always promised you that I will always be honest with you about where I’m at and what’s going on in my road to recovery,” Osbourne said in the video.

“I relapsed. Not proud of it. But I am back on track and I will be doing a podcast this week where I will be telling everyone what’s been going on and what happened.

“I just want to let you know that I am sober today and I will be sober tomorrow. But I’ve learned it truly is one day at a time, and I just wanted to tell you guys the truth because I never, ever want to lie to you.”

In an interview with TooFab, Kelly said her next podcast, the Kelly Osbourne and Jeff Beacher Show, will focus on her relapse.

“We’re talking about relapse prevention…the first episode, we’re talking about, like, my slip.

“So I brought in a expert in addiction and relapse prevention — he’s also a sober companion and someone who did an intervention on me back in the day — to share my story as well as educate.

“For me, it’s all about accountability. I know that I couldn’t fully move forward if I didn’t tell everybody what I’d done.”



Osbourne celebrated three years of sobriety last August. Speaking to People in 2009, Osbourne opened up about her addiction and how she eventually got help.

“For me, it was either I was going to die, or I was going to get help.

“I decided that I wanted to live, that life is worth living and that I have an incredible family and friends, and why am I allowing myself to be so miserable?”

For support with alcohol addiction in the UK, visit Drinkaware, Alcohol Change UK, or NHS alcohol addiction services