Kendrick Lamar is set to livestream a full concert from his ‘The Big Steppers Tour’ in Paris this weekend.

The rapper has teamed up with Amazon Music for the show at the Accor Arena on October 22, which also marks the 10th anniversary of his debut album ‘Good Kid, MAAd City’.

The show will be broadcast at 2pm Eastern Time (7pm BST) and will be available via Amazon Prime Video, the Amazon Music app and Twitch.

Tim Hinshaw, head of R&B and hip-hop for Amazon Music, said in a press statement via The Fader: “As a kid from the west side of Compton, hearing good kid, m.A.A.d city for the first time and seeing Kendrick’s journey from neighborhood hero to global superstar ignited a fire in me that I’m forever grateful for. It showed me that no matter where you start in life, hard work and dedication will put you where you hope and dream to be.

live from paris this saturday 10.22

8pm cest / 11am pt / 2pm et pic.twitter.com/6j2mCiAhZf — Kendrick Lamar (@kendricklamar) October 18, 2022

“Now, 10 years later, it’s almost poetic that two kids from the same city with similar, but different dreams have landed in Paris to celebrate not just that record but Kendrick’s latest revolutionary album, ‘Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers’. We’re honoured to sponsor this tour and bring this show to fans around the world.”

Reviewing ‘Good Kid, MAAd City’ in 2012, NME awarded the record three stars and described it as lacking “the raw appeal of Kendrick’s 2011 mixtape ‘Section.80’, but it’s a big-budget reminder that the 25-year-old hasn’t forgotten his roots.”

Across October, Lamar will be performing shows in Europe, before concluding the year by touring Australia and New Zealand in December. See the full list of dates here, and the UK and European shows below.

Tickets are available for the American shows here, for Europe and the UK here, and for Australia and New Zealand here.

He will play:

OCTOBER 2023

19 – Oslo, NO – Telenor Arena

22 – Paris, FR – Accor Arena

24 – Stuttgart, DE – Scheleyerhalle

25 – Zurich, CH – Hallenstadion

26 – Laussane, CH – Vaudoise Aréna

28 – Antwerp, BE – Sportpaleis

30 – Cologne, DE – Lanxess Arena

31 – Frankfurt, DE – Festhalle

NOVEMBER 2023

2 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro

3 – Leeds, UK – First Direct Arena

4 – Newcastle, UK – Utilita Arena

5 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena

7 – London, UK – The O2

8 – London, UK – The O2

13 – Dublin, IE – 3Arena

16 – Manchester, UK – AO Arena