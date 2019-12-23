Kesha shares new release date for upcoming album ‘High Road’

Kesha has shared the new release date for her upcoming album ‘High Road’.

The record, which follows 2017’s ‘Rainbow’, was initially scheduled for release this month before being pushed to January 10, 2020.

Now, the star has confirmed in an Instagram post fans will have to wait a little bit longer for the album.

“Taking the high road January 31,” she captioned a photo of her smoking out a window at night. See the post below.

Kesha has released a handful of tracks from the forthcoming record, including the latest ‘Resentment’. The song features the Beach Boys’ Brian Wilson, Sturgill Simpson, and Wrabel.

In a statement about the collaborators, the musician said: “Brian Wilson is one of my personal musical heroes, so when he said he would collaborate with me on the recording… that moment was one of the most exciting in my career. Then add in Sturgill who I respect and admire so much, as well as my close friend the insanely talented songwriter Wrabel, and this record felt more like a dream than just another song to me.”

‘High Road’ will feature more guests including Imagine Dragons’ Dan Reynolds and Fun’s Nate Ruess.

Kesha shared a trailer for ‘High Road’ back in October, telling her fans that on this album she “reconnected to the unrestrained joy and wildness that’s always been a part of me, and in this process I have had the most fun I’ve ever had making a record.”