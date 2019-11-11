Kevin Hart makes first major public appearance since shock car crash

"Being that I am, it makes me appreciate life even more."

Kevin Hart publicly addressed his fans for the first time since his shock car crash as he attended the People’s Choice Awards in Los Angeles last night.

The US comedian was forced to undergo emergency back surgery after suffering three spinal fractures when his car crashed into a ditch in Malibu last September.

While doctors believe that Hart’s recovery could take up to a year and he won’t return to work until 2020, he thanked fans in an emotional speech at the ceremony.

Accepting the award for best Comedy Act of 2019 from Robert Downey Jr, Hart said: “First and foremost, thank God, because I definitely don’t have to be here.

“Being that I am, it makes me appreciate life even more. It makes me appreciate the things that really matter… family. I want to thank my wife, my kids, who really stepped up to the plate for me.”

“I truly want to thank you guys for being there for at my difficult time,” Hart told his fans.

The actor had been in a vintage Plymouth Barracuda he purchased for his 40th birthday alongside two other people when the car veered off the highway and ended up about 10 feet off the road.