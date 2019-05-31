Phoebe Waller-Bridge says ‘Bond 25’ will treat “women properly,” even if Bond himself doesn’t

The 'Killing Eve' writer expands on her role in the upcoming James Bond movie.

Fleabag and Killing Eve writer Phoebe Waller-Bridge has expanded on her role working on Bond 25, stating that the movie will treat “women properly.”

Back in April, it was revealed that Waller-Bridge had been invited to liven up the script for upcoming James Bond movie, still known only as Bond 25.

Expanding on her role, Waller-Bridge confirmed to Deadline that she’s treating the gender politics of the character seriously. “There’s been a lot of talk about whether or not [the Bond franchise] is relevant now because of who he is and the way he treats women,” she explained. “I think that’s bollocks. I think he’s absolutely relevant now.

“It has just got to grow. It has just got to evolve, and the important thing is that the film treats the women properly. He doesn’t have to. He needs to be true to this character.”

Continuing, she added that she wants to ensure the female characters in the new movie feel “like real people.”

“I just want to make sure that when they get those pages through, that Lashana [Lynch], Léa [Seydoux] and Ana [de Armas] open them and go: ‘I can’t wait to do that.’ As an actress, I very rarely had that feeling early in my career. That brings me much pleasure, knowing that I’m giving that to an actress.”

Waller-Bridge is only the second ever female writer to work on the movie franchise. Before her there was Irish-born Johanna Harwood, who had been secretary to Harry Saltzman, the first Bond producer along with Albert Broccoli (current Bond producer Barbara’s late father). Saltzman then asked Harwood to help with the Dr No screenplay, and then again for From Russia With Love.

Last month, in an event to launch the next instalment of the franchise, the creators revealed that filming had already taken place in Jamaica, Norway, Pinewood Studios, various locations in London, and Matera in Italy.

The team also confirmed that Ralph Fiennes, Rory Kinnear, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris and Léa Seydoux would be returning to join Daniel Craig in the latest instalment, with Rami Malek, Dali Benssalah, Billy Magnussen and Ana De Armas all confirmed to play new characters in the franchise.

Bond 25’s release date was recently pushed back by two months and is now expected to arrive on April 8, 2020. The film has hit several other stumbling blocks ever since it was announced four years ago.