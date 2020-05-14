Kings Of Leon‘s massive show in Finsbury Park, planned for June 28, has officially been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, organisers Festival Republic have announced.

The gig, which would have featured support from Courteeners, Cage The Elephant, Inhaler, Soccer Mommy and The Big Moon, was announced in February. It was set to be Kings Of Leon’s first London show in over three years.

In a statement posted to Twitter, Festival Republic said they will be attempting to organise a new date in 2021.

We're sorry to announce that the Kings of Leon Finsbury Park show will not be going ahead. Please read the statement below. pic.twitter.com/WmCGzHHKDU — Festival Republic (@FRfestivals) May 13, 2020

“Kings of Leon in Finsbury Park will no longer be taking place this year,” the statement reads. “We’ve been closely monitoring this unprecedented situation and it has become clear that cancelling the show was unavoidable.

“Festival Republic is working hard with Kings Of Leon to try to get a new show locked in for 2021 – watch this space.”

We are working closely with our ticketing partners and they will be in touch very soon to process your refund. Look out for an e-mail from your ticketing agent and please only contact them if you have not been contacted after 7 days as they are very busy at this time. Keep safe, keep healthy and look after each other.”

The band had also planned two further UK shows, at the Newcastle Utilita Arena on July 7 and Leeds First Direct Arena on July 8. Although they have not been officially cancelled yet, they will almost certainly not take place due to coronavirus lockdown restrictions.

Earlier today, Green Man Festival announced that this year’s edition of the festival, planned for August, will no longer be going ahead.