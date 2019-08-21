Kit Harrington reveals where he thinks Jon Snow was headed at the end of ‘Game Of Thrones’

"It was a really sweet ending"

Kit Harrington has revealed where he thinks his Game Of Thrones character Jon Snow was heading at the end of the show’s final season.

The last episode saw Snow once again exiled to the Night’s Watch after killing Danaerys Targaryen. In his final on-screen appearance he was seen venturing out into the wilderness beyond the wall, with fans theorising about his intentions.

In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, Harrington said he believed Snow saw his return to the north of Westeros as an opportunity to reconnect with the Wildlings there.

“Seeing him go beyond the Wall back to something true, something honest, something pure with these people he was always told he belongs with — the Free Folk — it felt to me like he was finally free,” said the actor.

“Instead of being chained and sent to the Wall, it felt like he was set free. It was a really sweet ending. As much as he had done a horrible thing, as much as he had felt that pain, the actual ending for him was finally being released.”

It’s not the first time Harrington has talked about his views on the final ‘Game Of Thrones’ season this week. Yesterday (August 20), he dismissed a “crap” fan theory involving his character and The Night King.

The theory states that Jon Snow could be heard shouting words of wisdom in the background when his sister Arya Stark defeats the show’s villain,.

When asked if the idea was “flatly ridiculous”, the actor replied: “Yeah, come on. What, the big man goes and tells the little girl to go and [do it]? No thanks. That’s crap. She did it all on her own. It had nothing to do with Jon.”