Koch Media announces Prime Matter with ‘Payday 3’ and more

Prime Matter, a new publishing label that’s spun out of Koch Media, has announced a variety of games including Payday 3, Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, a new Painkiller game and more.

READ MORE: ‘Ori’ and ‘Immortals’ composer Gareth Coker: “You’ll never convince me you can write great music for a game without playing it”

Koch Media already owns studios such as Deep Silver and already has a deep pool of titles to announce.

Advertisement

Payday 3 follows the franchise for more heist-themed gameplay and is set for a 2023 release. Windows Central reports that the narrative built through the previous two entries will be continued in the third entry.

Also displayed is confirmation that another Painkiller game is in the works, which Prime Matter has promised more information shortly.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance was also shown, fueling speculation that a sequel to the 2018 game is on the way. While the original was considered fairly buggy, it was popular for its realistic gameplay and ‘simulation’ of medieval life.

Prime Gaming has confirmed that more will be news will be shared during their E3 slot on June 11.