Kristin Davis “won’t waste energy” fixing Kim Cattrall ‘Sex And The City’ drama

Sex And The City star Kristin Davis says she “won’t waste energy” fixing the situation around her co-star Kim Cattrall.

After Cattrall said in 2016 that she would never play her character Samantha again, it was teased last year and confirmed last month that Cattrall would return as Samantha for a cameo in season two of spin-off show And Just Like That.

Now, when Davis was asked by The Telegraph if any of the cast members speak to Cattrall, she responded: “You have to respect people’s wishes. I’m not gonna waste energy on it. I can’t change anybody.

“I do understand fans’ feelings — that they’re upset… I wish I could fix it, but I can’t. It’s not in my power.”

Last year, Sarah Jessica Parker stated that she “wouldn’t be OK” with Cattrall joining And Just Like That.

“I don’t think I would, because I think there’s just too much public history of feelings on her part that she’s shared,” Parker previously told Variety. “I haven’t participated in or read articles, although people are inclined to let me know.”

Another cameo in season two of the spin-off is set to come from Sam Smith. Earlier this year, they shared a post on Instagram in collaboration with the show’s official account.

In one photo, Smith pokes their head out of a trailer on set in New York, while the other sees them sitting on a chair on the street.

“Up to something unholy on set,” they wrote in the caption, referencing their recent hit single with Kim Petras.