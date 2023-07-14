Kylie Minogue might have her own Las Vegas residency soon

Kylie Minogue has teased the idea of having her own Las Vegas residency one day in a recent TV appearance.

Many fellow pop stars have had Las Vegas residences. Katy Perry, Adele and Usher currently have their respective shows on the Vegas Strip, while in the past Mariah Carey held ‘The Butterfly Returns’ residency, Jennifer Lopez delivered the ‘All I Have’ show and Britney Spears took her turn with ‘Piece Of Me’.

This week, Kylie Minogue and Adam Lambert appeared on the talk show Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. On the July 11 show, producer and talk show host Cohen asked if Minogue would do a “tour or Vegas residency.” In response, the star squinted her eyes mischievously and said, “Very possibly.”

Advertisement

Asked if she would do more stripped-down shows in the future, Minogue replied that she would “any day of the week” because she “love[s] when you can hear a pin drop”. “It’s a completely different approach, a completely different set of skills, but it’s really exciting to do that,” she added.

Yesterday (July 13), The Sun reported that Minogue will be doing her Las Vegas residency this October. The report claimed it will be held in the 1000-capacity nightclub Voltaire inside The Venetian Tower. The singer hasn’t signed a deal that bars her from performing elsewhere, so she will still be able to embark on her 2024 UK tour.

The 55-year-old’s appearance on the talk show was one of many on her current press tour to promote her upcoming album, ‘Tension’. Its lead single ‘Padam Padam’ has been climbing the charts in the UK and the US, peaking at number eight on the UK singles charts and number 172 on the Billboard Global chart.

The track has been considered an anthem for this year’s Pride celebrations, especially London Pride. In celebration of the festivities, Ariana Grande lip-synced to ‘Padam Padam’ on her Instagram story while wishing her London fans a “Happy Pride.”

Advertisement

Minogue’s sixth studio album, ‘Tension’, will be released on September 22 via Darenote / BMG. You can pre-save and pre-order the album here.

Last week, Nick Cave said he was high while performing with the singer when they dueted on Top of The Pops together in 1995. “I couldn’t have done it otherwise,” he said.

In June, Minogue also teased a collaboration with the Queen of Pop Madonna while talking about a potential US tour. When asked if she would work with Madge, she said: “I don’t have Madonna’s number but if I was in town and she was in town it would be amazing.”

Earlier this year, a new podcast was released exploring Kylie Minogue’s most iconic costumes and fashion choices called Kylie: Behind The Seams.