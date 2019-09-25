Larry David, Debra Messing and Billy Porter to star in live reading of Mueller Report

The new live event follows a similar reading in New York earlier this year

Larry David, Debra Messing, and Billy Porter are among the names lined up to take part in a live reading of the Mueller report.

The 448-page document was created by special counsel Robert Mueller, compiling his findings on Russian interference in the 2016 Presidential election.

A live reading of the tome was held in New York in June and featured the likes of Justin Long, Alyssa Milano, Zachary Quinto and Piper Perabo. Now, a similar event will be held in Los Angeles on October 21. Titled You Can’t Make This Shit Up, the reading will take place at the Saban Theater and will act as a fundraiser for the Democrats.

Messing, who is best known for role as Grace in Will & Grace, will take on the role of President Trump, while Curb Your Enthusiasm’s David will serve as narrator. Pose’s Billy Porter will also participate alongside other stars including Josh Malina, Jonah Platt, and Poppy Montgomery.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, not all of the roles have been set yet and many could be gender-flipped and “colour blind”. There are plans for the reading to be live-streamed, although they have not been confirmed at present.

After the Mueller report was published in April, Trump responded by sharing a Game Of Thrones-referencing meme on Twitter. The post featured an image of himself with “No collusion. No obstruction. For the haters and the radical left democrats – game over” overlaid on it in a font similar to that in the show’s logo.

HBO later responded to the tweet, saying in a statement: “Though we can understand the enthusiasm for Game of Thrones now that the final season has arrived, we still prefer our intellectual property not be used for political purposes.”